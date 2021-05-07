Zacks: Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,133 shares of company stock worth $1,640,287. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,834. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit