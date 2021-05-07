Zacks: Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,133 shares of company stock worth $1,640,287. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,834. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

