Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $88.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.30 million. Inogen reported sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $348.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. 91,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

