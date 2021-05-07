Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,830,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,382,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 48,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 355,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. 351,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,825,398. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

