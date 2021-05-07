Zacks: Brokerages Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.45 Million

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce sales of $47.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $191.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $193.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $505.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

