Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.08 Million

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $161.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.38 million and the highest is $166.37 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $93.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $659.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $693.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $709.51 million, with estimates ranging from $678.03 million to $760.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,174,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

