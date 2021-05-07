Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post sales of $722.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $717.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.74 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

RXT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 778,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,805. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

