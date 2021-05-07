Zacks: Brokerages Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.46. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 123,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,335. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

