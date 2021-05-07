Zacks Investment Research Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Separately, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $150.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a market cap of $993.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

