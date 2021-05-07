Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HSDT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,695. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.