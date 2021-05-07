Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Strong Sell

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

IDEXY opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

