Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) to Hold

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Oblong alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James began coverage on Oblong in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Oblong stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,712. Oblong has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBLG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the first quarter worth about $579,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $17,990,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oblong (OBLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.