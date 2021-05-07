Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) to Hold

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.22. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

