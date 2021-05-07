Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to Hold

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SB. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,590. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

