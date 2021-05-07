Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Sell

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $375.48 million, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $135,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 28,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $258,514.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,698.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,084 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,366. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

