Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Sell

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of PSTI opened at $3.87 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

