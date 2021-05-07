Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Hold

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

