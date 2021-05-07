Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLNN. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91. Clene has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $2,372,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

