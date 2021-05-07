Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $775.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900 over the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.