Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of Electricité de France stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.06.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

