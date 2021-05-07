Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $48.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $43,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after buying an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

