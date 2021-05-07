Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Buy

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $700.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

