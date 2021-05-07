Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $515.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $471.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

