Zen Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,012.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1,012.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.64 or 0.01170786 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00105030 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

