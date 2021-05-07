Zenfuse Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and $1.11 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,343,438 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

