Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $16.59 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bank OZK worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $564,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,085. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

