Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $26.84 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $26,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

WHR traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.72. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $251.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,891 shares of company stock valued at $41,132,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

