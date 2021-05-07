Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 56,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,886,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

