Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,196. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $165,596.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,446.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,703. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

