Zilliqa 1-Day Volume Reaches $377.32 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $377.32 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.09 or 0.00679630 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,549,204,518 coins and its circulating supply is 11,257,737,365 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

