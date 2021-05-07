Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Zillow Group stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.21.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.