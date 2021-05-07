Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $187.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.