ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $643.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 58,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

