ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

