ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $463,786.17

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $463,786.17 and approximately $2,134.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 94.7% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.00799312 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003720 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 151% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

