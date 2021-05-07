Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given a $74.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE ZYME traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,468. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.