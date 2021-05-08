-$0.02 EPS Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

MITO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 million, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

