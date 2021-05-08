-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Amarin reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,494. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

