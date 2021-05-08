-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,517 shares of company stock worth $2,487,333. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

