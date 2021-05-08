$0.17 EPS Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 1,089,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 140,696 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,874 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $10,882,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

