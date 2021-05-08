$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. CAE posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

NYSE:CAE opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. CAE has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 174.34, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

