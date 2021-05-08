$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

SB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SB stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

