$0.43 EPS Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.38. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock worth $20,675,683. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 192,922 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 665,201 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

