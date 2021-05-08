$0.66 EPS Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

