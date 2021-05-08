$0.66 EPS Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,857. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares during the period.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. 559,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,804. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

