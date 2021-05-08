$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $96,533.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,760. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $201,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

