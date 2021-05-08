$0.76 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.70. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

