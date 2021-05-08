$0.93 EPS Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NYSE:PJT opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. PJT Partners has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.