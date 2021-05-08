0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $828,781.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $828,781.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.00793970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00103735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,614.12 or 0.09512740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

