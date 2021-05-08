$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.25. 645,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after buying an additional 160,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $322,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

