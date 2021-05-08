$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.24. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

RPM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,658. RPM International has a 52-week low of $62.98 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

